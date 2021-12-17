Stanford Will Start Winter Quarter Online

Stanford University will start the winter quarter online from Jan. 3 until the Jan. 18.

"We’ve all been watching in recent days as COVID-19 cases have increased in some parts of the country, and as other universities have seen surges on their campuses," said a letter from Persis Drell, the provost, and Russell Furr. associate vice provost for environmental health and safety. "While there continue to be positive signs that the Omicron variant may lead to milder cases of COVID-19, its transmissibility this winter remains a concern."

The letter said that students can return to campus as they had planned previously, and take their courses online for two weeks.

"Other operations of the university are not affected, and employees should continue with their existing plans for returning to campus following the winter close. Our concern is not about the safety of classrooms or workplaces at Stanford, but about the logistical challenges of supporting students amid the uncertainties of Omicron," the letter said.