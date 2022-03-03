Print

W&J Expels Student for ‘Disrespectful’ Sign at Game

Maria Carrasco
March 3, 2022
 
 

Washington and Jefferson College expelled a student for harassing an opposing team’s player during a basketball game, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The student, who is also a football player for W&J, “displayed a sign containing a statement that was intended to harass, and that was disrespectful and personally hurtful” toward a Westminster College player, Dean of Students Eva Chatterjee-Sutton wrote in a statement. Though the statement did not mention what the sign said, “out of respect” for the Westminster student, KDKA-TV reported that it displayed the date of death of the player’s father. Chatterjee-Sutton wrote that the student was removed from the game and, as of Sunday, disenrolled from W&J.

“This type of behavior has no place in W&J, and is contrary to our values as an institution,” the statement read. “When we become aware of a situation that is inconsistent with the high standard to which we hold our students, we act quickly to correct it.”

Washington and Jefferson football coach Mike Sirianni posted an apology on Twitter, calling the act “unforgivable” and “unimaginable.” “His actions in no way represent the values of our football program and college,” he wrote. “I deeply regret that this occurred, and will immediately work to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”

