Student Spending on Course Materials Fell 22% in 2021–22

By

Scott Jaschik
May 18, 2022
 
 

Average student spending on college course materials, including textbooks and digital materials, declined 22 percent during the 2021–22 academic year, according to new data reported today by the research firm Student Monitor.

The trend continues a decade-long decline, according to the research firm, with student spending on the category dropping 44 percent between the 2011–12 and 2021–22 academic years.

The $314 in average student spending on course materials during the 2021–22 school year reflected an average $101 spend for new printed textbooks, $69 for used printed textbooks, $47 for rented printed textbooks and $97 for e-textbooks.

