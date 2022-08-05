Clovis Community College President Put on Leave

Clovis Community College president Charles Nwankwo has been placed on leave by the college’s Board of Trustees, The Eastern New Mexico News reported. Board members voted 4 to 0 in favor of the leave during a meeting Wednesday; one board member did not vote.

The decision comes after Nwankwo received votes of no confidence from faculty and staff associations at the New Mexico institution. Letters to the board from the Support Employee Association, the Faculty Association and the Professional Employee Association accused him of demeaning employees and behaving unprofessionally, among other concerns, according to earlier reporting from The Eastern New Mexico News.

Nwankwo is expected to remain on paid leave while an Albuquerque law firm, Cuddy and McCarthy, investigates his alleged misconduct.

The board did not name a replacement for Nwankwo at the meeting, but Lora Harlan, board president, said one would be selected at a future session.