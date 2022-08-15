SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
St. John’s Will Close Staten Island Campus
August 15, 2022
St. John’s University will close its Staten Island campus in the spring of 2024, Spectrum News 1 reported.
Freshmen will not be admitted in the fall of 2023. Juniors, seniors and graduate students will be able to complete their degrees on Staten Island.
In the fall of 2000, there were 2,309 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at the Staten Island campus. In fall 2021, there were only 861 enrolled undergraduate and graduate students.
St. John’s is also establishing a scholarship fund to support future Staten Island residents who enroll at its main campus, in Queens.
