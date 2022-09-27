CUNY Partners With Hillel International on Antisemitism Initiative

The City University of New York system partnered with Hillel International, an organization that provides Jewish student programming on campuses, on an initiative to address antisemitism and engage Jewish students, according to a press release from system leaders Friday.

CUNY and seven of its campuses are participating in Hillel’s Campus Climate Initiative, a program in which higher ed administrators and Hillel professionals collaborate to improve campus climate for Jewish students.

“We have remained vigilant and unequivocal in our intolerance of antisemitism, yet we know more needs to be done globally and locally to combat antisemitism and bigotry in all forms,” Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said in the release. “I’m proud of our growing partnership with Hillel International and grateful that the organization selected our campuses for their Campus Climate Initiative, which works to end antisemitism and build safe learning environments in which all students can thrive, regardless of race or religion.”

The system also plans to include addressing antisemitism as a part of campus diversity, equity and inclusion trainings and create a systemwide webpage for students to report bias incidents, including antisemitism. The college president or dean will be able to see the incidents reported and will be required to report on them on a semiannual basis, according to the release. The system also plans to allocate $750,000 in new funding to programming related to antisemitism and other kinds of discrimination and formally expand the system’s student exchange programs and academic partnerships in Israel.