Cornell Suspends All Fraternity Parties, Social Events

By

Scott Jaschik
November 8, 2022

All fraternity parties and social events at Cornell University have been suspended after one student reported she was sexually assaulted and four students said they were drugged at off-campus houses that are affiliated with fraternities, The New York Times reported.

The Interfraternity Council made the decision, which was endorsed by Cornell administrators.

“Like you, we are outraged and saddened by the Cornell University Police Department crime alerts issued this weekend,” said a letter from Martha E. Pollack, the president, and Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life. “We strongly condemn the actions of all individuals responsible for these criminal violations.”

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik

