Fire Set at Jackson State University
The baseball field at Jackson State University, a historically Black institution in Mississippi, was set on fire early Tuesday morning in one of seven suspected arson attacks in area, the Associated Press reported.
All of the fires, two of which were at local churches, have since been put out.
The Hinds County Sheriff Office announced the arrest of a 23-year-old suspect, Devin McLaurin, in connection with the fires Tuesday afternoon. He has been charged with malicious mischief, according to the Jackson Police Department. He may face additional charges after questioning by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. No information has been provided regarding his motivation, the Associated Press reported.
