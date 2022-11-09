SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Smart Renewable Energy for Remote Communities: Academic Minute
November 9, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Northern Kentucky University Week: Zeel Maheshwari, assistant professor of electrical engineering, examines how to meet the basic energy needs of rural communities. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
