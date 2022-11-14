SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

ASA College Stripped of Accreditation

Doug Lederman
November 14, 2022

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education on Friday withdrew accreditation from ASA College, a for-profit institution beset by an array of financial, governance and other problems.

Middle States officials said ASA had failed to provide an adequate plan for teaching out its current students and provided inadequate evidence that it could address the commission’s concerns about the institution’s failure to meet many of the accreditor’s standards and policies.

Last month, ASA reached a settlement in which it agreed to pay more than $100,000 to New York City’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection over deceptive advertising aimed at immigrants and other vulnerable citizens.

Doug Lederman

