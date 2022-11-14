SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
UCLA Football Attracts Few Fans
November 14, 2022
The University of California, Los Angeles, plays its football games to half-capacity crowds, The New York Times reported.
This is despite the Bruins being a good football team.
“The embarrassment of so many empty seats has become so acute that six sections near each end zone are covered by powder-blue tarps, tightening the 91,136-person seating capacity by more than one-third,” said the Times.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
on Abortion and Maternal Health