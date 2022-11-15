SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

‘Meeting the Needs of Today’s Learners’: A Compilation

By

Doug Lederman
November 15, 2022

Inside Higher Ed today publishes “Meeting the Needs of Today’s Learners,” a free collection of articles and essays about the many types of learners seeking a post–high school education today and how institutions are striving to meet their needs.

The cover of Meeting the Needs of Today's Learners

A copy of this print-on-demand report can be downloaded here.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed’s editors will discuss the themes of this compilation in a free webcast. Please register for the webcast or find out more here.

Doug Lederman

