‘Meeting the Needs of Today’s Learners’: A Compilation
November 15, 2022
Inside Higher Ed today publishes “Meeting the Needs of Today’s Learners,” a free collection of articles and essays about the many types of learners seeking a post–high school education today and how institutions are striving to meet their needs.
A copy of this print-on-demand report can be downloaded here.
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed’s editors will discuss the themes of this compilation in a free webcast. Please register for the webcast or find out more here.
