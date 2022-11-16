SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

A Click Too Far From Healthy Foods: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
November 16, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York University Week: Angela Trude, assistant professor in the department of nutrition and food studies, examines why online shopping for groceries can change browsing behavior. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman

