SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
$52 Million Gift for Hunter College Nursing School
November 17, 2022
Hunter College has announced a $52 million gift from Leonard Lauder, chairman emeritus of the Estée Lauder Companies, in honor of his late wife, Evelyn, a Hunter alumna, The New York Times reported.
The funds will be used to expand Hunter's 1,200-student nursing school.
Jennifer Raab, Hunter’s president, said it was the largest single donation ever made to a college that is part of the City University of New York.
Trending Stories
- Biology Professor Reportedly Told to Stop Teaching Gender
- New Details on Killings at U of Virginia
- 'Regular and substantive interaction' in online college
- New School adjuncts strike for better pay, job security
- New presidents or provosts: Chamberlain Cumberlands Fielding Marist Princeton Seminary South Mountai…
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- The secrets of supporting successful student start-ups
- How can we help academia produce more women entrepreneurs?
- How to train university staff to become anti-racist agents of change
- Lessons learned in creating and using innovative social media strategies
- A collective action framework to help Ukraine’s universities survive and rebuild
Most Shared Stories
- Professor's murder on campus raises urgent safety questions
- Cabrini University makes public appeal for partnerships
- Academic integrity issues are not race-neutral (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- 'Low-effort' interventions can combat student cheating
- William & Mary professors cry secrecy on data school, more
on ‘Regular and Substantive Interaction’