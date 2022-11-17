$52 Million Gift for Hunter College Nursing School

Hunter College has announced a $52 million gift from Leonard Lauder, chairman emeritus of the Estée Lauder Companies, in honor of his late wife, Evelyn, a Hunter alumna, The New York Times reported.

The funds will be used to expand Hunter's 1,200-student nursing school.

Jennifer Raab, Hunter’s president, said it was the largest single donation ever made to a college that is part of the City University of New York.