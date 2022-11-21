SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

$52 Million Gift for Hunter College Nursing School

By

Scott Jaschik
November 21, 2022

Hunter College has announced a $52 million gift from Leonard Lauder, chairman emeritus of the Estée Lauder Companies, in honor of his late wife, Evelyn, a Hunter alumna, The New York Times reported.

The funds will be used to expand Hunter’s 1,200-student nursing school.

Jennifer Raab, Hunter’s president, said it was the largest single donation ever made to a college that is part of the City University of New York.

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

