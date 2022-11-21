SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
$52 Million Gift for Hunter College Nursing School
November 21, 2022
Hunter College has announced a $52 million gift from Leonard Lauder, chairman emeritus of the Estée Lauder Companies, in honor of his late wife, Evelyn, a Hunter alumna, The New York Times reported.
The funds will be used to expand Hunter’s 1,200-student nursing school.
Jennifer Raab, Hunter’s president, said it was the largest single donation ever made to a college that is part of the City University of New York.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- A model for deploying AI across a university and region
- Does the UK need an observatory for university engagement with policymakers?
- Successful classroom discussions begin long before anyone speaks
- Build effective rubrics in just five steps
- To save higher education, we must look beyond traditional university models
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
A Matter of Public Concern
Commonplace or a Painful Practice?
7 Surprising and Significant Student Tech Use Stats to Know