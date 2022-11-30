SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Stanford Investigates President Over Research Integrity

By

Scott Jaschik
November 30, 2022

Stanford University is investigating whether its president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, had any role in possible misconduct in papers he co-wrote prior to becoming president, the Bay Area News Group reported.

The allegations concern the authenticity of several images in the papers. The charges were first reported in the student newspaper at Stanford, The Stanford Daily.

A Stanford spokeswoman said Tessier-Lavigne “was not involved in any way in the generation or presentation of the panels that have been queried” in two of the papers. Of the other two, she said the issues “do not affect the data, results or interpretation of the papers.”

On Tuesday evening, Tessier-Lavigne said he welcomed the investigation. “Scientific integrity is of utmost importance both to the university and to me personally. I support this process and will fully cooperate with it, and I appreciate the oversight by the Board of Trustees.”

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Kristina Johnson, a white woman with light hair wearing red and black academic regalia.
Ohio State President
Mysteriously Resigns
A crowd of protesters stands in front of a columned building, holding signs with Chinese text.
Campus Protests Sweeping China Spread to U.S.
Students sit on the McKeldin Mall at The University of Maryland College Park
A Holistic Approach to Transferring Credits

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

U of Calif. Academic Workers Reach Deal; Strike Continues

Higher Ed Groups Push for Permanent DACA Fix

Stephen F. Austin Board Wants to Join U of Texas System

Edward Waters U Shuts Down Faculty Union

Report: Progress on College Completion Rates Stalls

A Case for Wildfire Retreat: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 