SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Why Does Money Exist? Academic Minute
December 5, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: M. Saif Mehkari, associate professor of economics at University of Richmond, examines the ease of life that comes from having some green in your pocket. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
- Cal State objects to proposed four-year programs at two-year colleges
- U of Pittsburgh Students Accused of Violating Cadavers
- U of Nebraska Regents Fire Tenured Professor
- A broader way of thinking about well-being (opinion)
- 3 Reasons Why I Should Stop Pining for the Pre-Pandemic / Pre-Hybrid Work Campus | Learning Innovati…
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
A Legal Impasse or a Turf War?
New Disclosures for Income-Share Agreements
Ukrainian Students Enrich U.S. Campuses