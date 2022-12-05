SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Why Does Money Exist? Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
December 5, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: M. Saif Mehkari, associate professor of economics at University of Richmond, examines the ease of life that comes from having some green in your pocket. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

