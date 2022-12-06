SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Ketamine and Depression: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
December 6, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Rebecca B. Price, associate professor in the departments of psychiatry and psychology at the University of Pittsburgh, explains why it’s so important to treat people with depression. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Puzzle pieces form the image of a woman's face.
Faculty Diversification Must Accelerate, Report Says
Young female college student sitting on stairs at school, writing essay on her laptop.
Congressional Democrats Want
Legal Review of OPMs
John B. King Jr., a Black man wearing glasses with a goatee, stands at a lectern next to President Obama.
John B. King Jr. to Lead SUNY System

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Hear Second Case on Debt

FBI Director Defends Probes Into China’s Links to Academe

Michigan State to Unveil Portrait of Disgraced Ex-President

Adjuncts Strike at College of the Canyons

Stanford President Addresses Charges in Letter to Faculty

New Federal Funds for Clean Energy Workforce Training

Back to Top
 