New Federal Funds for Clean Energy Workforce Training

The U.S. Department of Energy announced that $72 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go toward expanding the Industrial Assessment Centers program, teams located at universities nationwide that train future energy engineers and conduct energy assessments for small and medium-size manufacturers to help them reduce waste and save energy.

The department will allocate $18.75 million to establishing up to five regional Centers of Excellence at some of the existing Industrial Assessment Centers, which will serve as hubs for the program.

An additional $54 million will create Industrial Assessment Centers at community colleges, trade schools and union training programs. Those funds will also support the new Building Training Assessment Center Program, which will give grants to colleges and universities to build centers that train building technicians and engineers to assess and improve the energy efficiency of and reduce emissions from commercial and institutional buildings. These programs will be located in areas that have been “historically underserved and underfunded,” according to the release.

“DOE is investing in the next generation of workers who will lead our clean energy transition by building a pipeline to good-paying jobs through community colleges, trade schools and union programs,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a statement. “The President’s Agenda is allowing DOE to expand our collaboration with education centers across the country to ensure that our clean energy workforce is diverse, qualified, and prepared to position America as a global leader in clean energy manufacturing and combatting climate change.”