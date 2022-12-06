SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

New Federal Funds for Clean Energy Workforce Training

By

Sara Weissman
December 6, 2022

The U.S. Department of Energy announced that $72 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go toward expanding the Industrial Assessment Centers program, teams located at universities nationwide that train future energy engineers and conduct energy assessments for small and medium-size manufacturers to help them reduce waste and save energy.

The department will allocate $18.75 million to establishing up to five regional Centers of Excellence at some of the existing Industrial Assessment Centers, which will serve as hubs for the program.

An additional $54 million will create Industrial Assessment Centers at community colleges, trade schools and union training programs. Those funds will also support the new Building Training Assessment Center Program, which will give grants to colleges and universities to build centers that train building technicians and engineers to assess and improve the energy efficiency of and reduce emissions from commercial and institutional buildings. These programs will be located in areas that have been “historically underserved and underfunded,” according to the release.

“DOE is investing in the next generation of workers who will lead our clean energy transition by building a pipeline to good-paying jobs through community colleges, trade schools and union programs,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a statement. “The President’s Agenda is allowing DOE to expand our collaboration with education centers across the country to ensure that our clean energy workforce is diverse, qualified, and prepared to position America as a global leader in clean energy manufacturing and combatting climate change.”

Share Article

Read more by

Sara Weissman

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Puzzle pieces form the image of a woman's face.
Faculty Diversification Must Accelerate, Report Says
Young female college student sitting on stairs at school, writing essay on her laptop.
Congressional Democrats Want
Legal Review of OPMs
John B. King Jr., a Black man wearing glasses with a goatee, stands at a lectern next to President Obama.
John B. King Jr. to Lead SUNY System

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Hear Second Case on Debt

FBI Director Defends Probes Into China’s Links to Academe

Michigan State to Unveil Portrait of Disgraced Ex-President

Adjuncts Strike at College of the Canyons

Stanford President Addresses Charges in Letter to Faculty

New Federal Funds for Clean Energy Workforce Training

Back to Top
 