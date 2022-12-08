SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Man Charged With Killing Former Colleague at College
A man has been charged with intentionally hitting a former co-worker with his car, and killing him, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The victim was Rafael Barragan Jr., a tram driver at Mt. San Antonio College, a community college in California.
The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged James Milliken with murder this week in connection with the crash.
Authorities discovered a Word document in which Milliken said he had experienced microaggressions and comments about his hair while working at the college. “These little humiliations and deep-cutting comments said by many individuals in the workplace re only said to or about African American employees,” Milliken wrote. In one passage, Milliken alleged that Barragan threatened him multiple times and “also convinced others to take part in the harassment and take up a threatening posture against me.”
Trending Stories
- How to Combat the High Schoolization of the University | Higher Ed Gamma
- Nonprofit College Chain Sues Education Department for $500M
- Southern University Students Killed While Changing Tire
- Two Tri-C professors sue administrators for retaliation
- Faculty member issues dire warning to grad students about jobs
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- New church office cutting faculty members at Brigham Young
- A professor tries to convince herself not to quit academe (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor's murder on campus raises urgent safety questions
- Academics on Twitter disperse in wake of Musk takeover
- New portal aims to define and support 'learn and work ecosystem'