Man Charged With Killing Former Colleague at College

By

Scott Jaschik
December 8, 2022

A man has been charged with intentionally hitting a former co-worker with his car, and killing him, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The victim was Rafael Barragan Jr., a tram driver at Mt. San Antonio College, a community college in California.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged James Milliken with murder this week in connection with the crash.

Authorities discovered a Word document in which Milliken said he had experienced microaggressions and comments about his hair while working at the college. “These little humiliations and deep-cutting comments said by many individuals in the workplace re only said to or about African American employees,” Milliken wrote. In one passage, Milliken alleged that Barragan threatened him multiple times and “also convinced others to take part in the harassment and take up a threatening posture against me.”

Scott Jaschik

