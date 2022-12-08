Southern University Students Killed While Changing Tire

Three Southern University students who were members of the university’s Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Dec. 6, WAFB reported.

The Louisiana State Police identified Dylan Young, Broderick Moore and Tyran Williams as the victims. They were changing a flat tire on the shoulder of I-49 when Clyde Gay, driving a 1997 Freightliner, drifted off the highway and struck the vehicle, impacting the three students.

Kedric Taylor, director of bands at Southern University and A&M College, confirmed the deaths. One student was a percussionist and the other two were tuba players.