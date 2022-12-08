SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Southern University Students Killed While Changing Tire
December 8, 2022
Three Southern University students who were members of the university’s Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Dec. 6, WAFB reported.
The Louisiana State Police identified Dylan Young, Broderick Moore and Tyran Williams as the victims. They were changing a flat tire on the shoulder of I-49 when Clyde Gay, driving a 1997 Freightliner, drifted off the highway and struck the vehicle, impacting the three students.
Kedric Taylor, director of bands at Southern University and A&M College, confirmed the deaths. One student was a percussionist and the other two were tuba players.
