Grinnell College Sets NCAA Record for 3-Pointers
December 12, 2022
Grinnell College set a National Collegiate Athletic Association record (for all divisions) for taking three-point shots in a men’s basketball game.
Grinnell made 111 attempts at three-pointers, an NCAA record. Every single field goal attempted was a three-pointer.
And Grinnell made 40 of its attempts, also believed to be an NCAA record. Grinnell beat Emmaus Bible College in the game, 124 to 67.
