High-Volume Applicant Behavior

The Common Application limits the number of applications a person may file to 20. The Common App recently did a study on those who apply to many colleges and found they are a growing minority. The average number of applications was 4.63 in 2013–14, rising to 6.22 in the 2021–22 season. The proportion of applicants applying to more than 10 colleges in the Common App has increased from 8 percent to 17 percent during that time.

As compared to the those applying to fewer than five members, high-volume applicants who apply to 15 or more members are: