SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

President at North Idaho, Placed on Leave, Sues

By

Scott Jaschik
December 19, 2022

Nick Swayne didn’t say anything when the board of North Idaho College recently placed him on leave as president. The move came after he questioned board actions at a recent meeting. During that meeting, the president raised concerns that trustees had violated open meeting and procurement laws by introducing unannounced resolutions and abruptly hiring a new college attorney without a formal interview or application process.

Swayne is now suing the college and asking to be reinstated, The Coeur d’Alene/Post Falls Press reported.

The lawsuit, filed late Friday, contends that the Board of Trustees did not have the power to place Swayne on leave. Swayne’s contract, the suit said, says the president may terminate his contract without cause after providing a 60-day notice. The board may place the president on administrative leave during part or all of that period. The agreement does not include a term to otherwise place Swayne on administrative leave.

“Because Dr. Swayne has not given notice of his resignation, NIC cannot place him on administrative leave and Dr. Swayne should be allowed to return to his job,” the lawsuit said.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Seeking Accountability
NYU Pauses Music Ed Admissions
Our Most-Read Stories of 2022

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Arrest of Student in Class Roils Winston-Salem State

Remaining UC Strikers Reach Tentative Deal but Some Dissent

Faculty Groups Seek Ouster of Purdue NW Chancellor

Youngstown State to Welcome Back Retrenched Professors

Education Department Releases Additional Guidance for 90/10 Rule

Lawmakers: Birmingham-Southern May Close in 2023

Back to Top
 