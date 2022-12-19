President at North Idaho, Placed on Leave, Sues

Nick Swayne didn’t say anything when the board of North Idaho College recently placed him on leave as president. The move came after he questioned board actions at a recent meeting. During that meeting, the president raised concerns that trustees had violated open meeting and procurement laws by introducing unannounced resolutions and abruptly hiring a new college attorney without a formal interview or application process.

Swayne is now suing the college and asking to be reinstated, The Coeur d’Alene/Post Falls Press reported.

The lawsuit, filed late Friday, contends that the Board of Trustees did not have the power to place Swayne on leave. Swayne’s contract, the suit said, says the president may terminate his contract without cause after providing a 60-day notice. The board may place the president on administrative leave during part or all of that period. The agreement does not include a term to otherwise place Swayne on administrative leave.

“Because Dr. Swayne has not given notice of his resignation, NIC cannot place him on administrative leave and Dr. Swayne should be allowed to return to his job,” the lawsuit said.