SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
President at North Idaho, Placed on Leave, Sues
Nick Swayne didn’t say anything when the board of North Idaho College recently placed him on leave as president. The move came after he questioned board actions at a recent meeting. During that meeting, the president raised concerns that trustees had violated open meeting and procurement laws by introducing unannounced resolutions and abruptly hiring a new college attorney without a formal interview or application process.
Swayne is now suing the college and asking to be reinstated, The Coeur d’Alene/Post Falls Press reported.
The lawsuit, filed late Friday, contends that the Board of Trustees did not have the power to place Swayne on leave. Swayne’s contract, the suit said, says the president may terminate his contract without cause after providing a 60-day notice. The board may place the president on administrative leave during part or all of that period. The agreement does not include a term to otherwise place Swayne on administrative leave.
“Because Dr. Swayne has not given notice of his resignation, NIC cannot place him on administrative leave and Dr. Swayne should be allowed to return to his job,” the lawsuit said.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Boost learning with online student discussion forums University of Hong Kong
- In the rush to meet labour market needs, universities can’t forget the human element National University
- Three blended learning challenges and how to overcome themXi'an Jiaotong - Liverpool University
- Open research is a tough nut to crack. Here’s how we can get startedUniversity of Bristol, UK Reproducibility Network (UKRN)
- Why is digital transformation such a challenge for HE?Jisc
Most Shared Stories
- Why too much public self-promotion by academics is damaging (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Report finds faculty diversity isn't meeting student needs
- Board chaos creates leadership vacuum at North Idaho College
- Survey: How campus facilities factor into college choice | Inside Higher Ed
- Michigan State board breaks silence on president's ouster