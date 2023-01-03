SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Controversy Over U of Minnesota President’s Board Work
A controversy has broken out over University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel’s role on a corporate board.
A complaint has been filed with state and federal agencies against Gabel’s work on the board of Securian Financial by a regent, a law professor and the former governor Arne Carlson, according to WIZM News.
They say the work raises questions because the university pays $4.6 million to the company to cover employees’ life insurance.
Gabel said her work on the board has been reviewed by the Board of Regents, which voted 9 to 3 to allow her to take the position.
Securian spokesperson Jeff Bakken said Gabel’s position as president wasn’t a factor in her board appointment.
