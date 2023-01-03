SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Juilliard Places Professor on Leave Amid Harassment Probe
The Juilliard School has placed a professor on leave and commissioned a new investigation into charges that he harassed students, The New York Times reported.
A spokeswoman for the school said it had previously investigated the professor, Robert Beaser, who had been chair of the composition department. The spokeswoman did not say what those investigations found.
An article published last month in VAN, a magazine about classical music, said Beaser had sexual relationships with students and that, in one case, he tied a female student’s career opportunities to her willingness to comply.
Beaser did not respond to a request for comment. “I am aware that there will be an independent investigation,” he told VAN. “I look forward to cooperating with it.”
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- Chico State faces backlash for faculty discipline
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
- A professor tries to convince herself not to quit academe (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why too much public self-promotion by academics is damaging (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
vs. Rights of Muslim Students