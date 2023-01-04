SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Jackson State Delays Student Move-Ins Due to Water Problems
Jackson State University students were asked to delay moving into the dorms Monday because of low water pressure due to broken pipes near campus, Mississippi Today reported. Water lines broke throughout the capital city as freezing temperatures taxed its dilapidated water system over the Christmas holiday.
“As an update, the City of Jackson continues to make repairs to broken water pipes near campus,” read an email to students. “While we anticipate these repairs should be completed before classes begin on January 9th, our water pressure on campus remains low at this time. For your convenience, students who can are encouraged to arrive in the latter part of the week or weekend.”
This is the second consecutive semester students have had to wait to move in because of water system problems on campus. Jackson State postponed its move-in date by two days for 750 students last fall.
