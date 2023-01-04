SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Social Sharing and a False Sense of Knowledge: Academic Minute
January 4, 2023
Today on the Academic Minute: Susan M. Broniarczyk, associate dean for research and professor of marketing at the University of Texas at Austin, examines why, just because someone shares something online, that doesn’t mean they’re educated on it. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
