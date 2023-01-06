SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Basketball Coach Fired After Arrest for Domestic Violence
The University of Texas at Austin fired Chris Beard as head men's basketball coach after he was arrested last month for domestic violence against his fiancee.
Chris Del Conte, the athletic director, said: "The University of Texas has parted ways with Chris Beard. This has been a difficult situation that we've been diligently working through. Today I informed Mr. Beard of our decision to terminate him effective immediately."
The Texas Tribune reported that Perry Minton, Beard's lawyer, said in a statement that Beard was "crushed" at the news and said the university had "violated their agreement with the coach."
"At the outset of Coach Beard’s suspension, The university promised they would conduct an independent investigation surrounding the allegations and make a decision regarding his employment only after they had done so," Minton said. "They proceeded to terminate Coach Beard without asking a single question of him or his fiancee."
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- With an ‘epidemic’ of poor mental health, what can universities do to help?
- A teaching-research nexus to guide your course development
- Full circle: using the cycle of teaching, module design and research
- Arts-based methods to foster participatory and interactive learning
- Analytic rubric design fundamentals
Most Shared Stories
- What Should We Do About Undergrads Who Want to Pursue a Humanities Doctorate? | Inside Higher Ed
- Debates on whether academic freedom includes images offensive to Muslims
- Faculty member issues dire warning to grad students about jobs
- Consider faculty labor in student success efforts (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Training faculty to help students in mental distress