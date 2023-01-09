SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Basketball Coach Fired After Arrest for Domestic Violence
The University of Texas at Austin fired Chris Beard as head men’s basketball coach after he was arrested last month for domestic violence against his fiancée.
Chris Del Conte, the athletic director, said, “The University of Texas has parted ways with Chris Beard. This has been a difficult situation that we've been diligently working through. Today I informed Mr. Beard of our decision to terminate him effective immediately.”
The Texas Tribune reported that Perry Minton, Beard’s lawyer, said in a statement that Beard was “crushed” at the news and said the university had “violated their agreement with the coach.”
“At the outset of Coach Beard’s suspension, the university promised they would conduct an independent investigation surrounding the allegations and make a decision regarding his employment only after they had done so,” Minton said. “They proceeded to terminate Coach Beard without asking a single question of him or his fiancée.”
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Intersectionality is the only way to nurture academics of colour
- With an ‘epidemic’ of poor mental health, what can universities do to help?
- A teaching-research nexus to guide your course development
- Full circle: using the cycle of teaching, module design and research
- Arts-based methods to foster participatory and interactive learning
Most Shared Stories
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
- Why too much public self-promotion by academics is damaging (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- The Forces That Are Shaping the Future of Higher Education | Inside Higher Ed
- Chico State faces backlash for faculty discipline
- NYU pauses admissions in music ed, surprising students