SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

DePaul Cannot Dismiss Title IX Case, Court Rules

By

Susan H. Greenberg
January 11, 2023

An Illinois district court denied a motion by DePaul University Monday to dismiss a wrongful-termination Title IX lawsuit brought by a sports psychologist whose company provided mental health care to the university’s student athletes.

By allowing the case to move forward, the Northern District Court of Illinois affirmed that civil rights protections in an educational setting extend to independent contractors.

For 13 years, DePaul’s athletics department contracted Jenny Conviser and her company, Ascend, to provide mental health care and eating-disorder treatment for student athletes. But when Conviser began speaking out about sex abuse and discrimination in the department—including by a legendary softball coach—the athletics staff started limiting the number of students they sent to her for help. Eventually, DePaul terminated its contract with Conviser and Ascend.

The parties filed a wrongful-termination lawsuit against DePaul, arguing that the university’s actions were retaliatory and thus violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in education programs and activities. DePaul sought to dismiss the case on the grounds that Conviser was an independent contractor—not a student or employee.

Monday’s ruling dispelled the notion that Title IX has such limits.

“The plain language of the statute does not require a plaintiff to have been denied an educational benefit, nor does the statute limit its application to students, employees, or beneficiaries of the federal financial assistance,” the ruling read. “The Court finds … that Plaintiffs’ interests fall comfortably within the zone of interests Title IX arguably serves to protect.”

Share Article

Susan H. Greenberg

Susan H. Greenberg is a senior editor at Inside Higher Ed. A career journalist and educator, she joined the publication in August 2021 after eight years in Vermont, where she freelanced and taught writing at Middlebury College and Champlain College. Prior to that, she spent 22 years writing and editing for Newsweek magazine, where she covered everything from international affairs to arts and culture. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, and River Teeth, among others. She has taught English and journalism at Phillips Academy, where she served as an advisor to the student newspaper. She holds a B.A. in English from Brown University and an M.S. in journalism from Columbia. The mother of three nearly adult children, she is very much enjoying her newly empty nest.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Florida governor Ron DeSantis stands in front of the Florida state flag.
DeSantis Aims to Turn College
into ‘Hillsdale of the South’
A screenshot of Stanford's Elimination of Harmful Language policy.
Amid Backlash, Stanford Pulls
‘Harmful Language’ List
Graphic saying "We won!" about the Yale graduate student union election.
Yale Grad Workers Unionize at Last

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Hamline Removes Tweets It Disagrees With

DePaul Cannot Dismiss Title IX Case, Court Rules

Severe Weather in California Prompts College Closures

Study: Better Outcomes for Students in Corequisite Courses

Surveillance in Long-Haul Trucking: Academic Minute

Mizzou Won’t Punish Student for Racist Snapchat

Back to Top
 