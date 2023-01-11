Hamline Removes Tweets It Disagrees With

Hamline University is facing widespread criticism for not renewing the contract of an instructor who showed a painting of Muhammad, the founder and prophet of the Muslim faith, in class.

Now the university is facing criticism over its response to tweets and other statements on its social media accounts. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression said it discovered the tweets that were removed, all about the university’s decision on the professor. FIRE also reprinted some of the tweets.

“Hamline says it ‘celebrates free expression for everyone’ and ‘embraces the examination of all ideas, some of which will potentially be unpopular and unsettling.’ But the university’s actions—toward faculty teaching controversial topics and members of the community using social media to hold administrators accountable—suggest the opposite,” said FIRE.

The university declined to respond to a request to comment.