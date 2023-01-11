Severe Weather in California Prompts College Closures

Severe weather on California’s Central Coast prompted the closure of schools and colleges across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties on Monday and Tuesday, KSBY.com reported

Allan Hancock College, Cuesta College and California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, were among the institutions closed.

Students, faculty, staff and livestock were evacuated from some of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s agriculture facilities Monday afternoon because of an impending breach at a nearby reservoir, according to EdSource.

The University of California, Santa Cruz, switched to online instruction after losing power in some buildings Monday, and San Joaquin Delta College, in Stockton, was closed Monday as a precautionary measure, EdSource reported.