Man Claims 6 Medical Schools Illegally Considered Race, Gender

A white man filed a suit against six Texas medical schools Tuesday, charging them with illegally considering issues of race and gender when rejecting him, The Texas Tribune reported.

The lawsuit comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is considering the constitutionality of affirmative action.

The man, George Stewart, graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a 3.96 grade point average and a biology degree. He scored a 511 out of a possible 528 on the exam required for medical school admission, known as the MCAT. The suit said that according to an analysis of data, the median and mean GPAs and MCAT scores of Black and Hispanic students were lower than those of white and Asian students. The lawsuit also said the data show that accepted female students had lower MCAT scores than male students.

The medical schools did not comment.