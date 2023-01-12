Utah Receives $50 Million Gift for College of Engineering

The University of Utah College of Engineering will receive $50 million and a new name, honoring benefactor John Price, a university graduate and former diplomat. Pending approval from the Board of Trustees, the college will be named the John and Marcia Price College of Engineering.

Price’s $50 million donation “will benefit future students, educational programs, research centers, and entrepreneurism, as well as the construction of a new $190 million computing and engineering building” on campus, according to a news release from the University of Utah.

The $50 million donation is reportedly the largest in the history of the College of Engineering.

“This generous gift from the Price family is transformational,” said Richard B. Brown, H. E. Thomas Presidential Endowed Dean of the College of Engineering, in the news release. “This is going to cause another inflection point in the ascent of the college and the growth of Utah’s technology sector.”