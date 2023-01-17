SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
‘The Chair’ Won’t Be Back for a Second Season
January 17, 2023
The Chair won’t be back for a second season, What’s on Netflix reported.
The show starred Sandra Oh as the chair of the English department at a fictional university.
Some of the feelings about the 2021 show from Inside Higher Ed readers may be found here and here and here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Parliamentary inquiries and lobbying explained
- ChatGPT has arrived – and nothing has changed
- How to champion the international student experience from admission to graduation
- Three easy ways to stay healthy in the new year (even with a busy job)
- Lights, camera, action: how to get students to turn on their cameras
Most Shared Stories
- Manhattanville cuts tenured faculty, freezes programs
- Accused Idaho killer studied criminology. Is there a link?
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
- The role of the liberal arts in an era of skills-based hiring
Between a College and a Town