Indiana U Student Assaulted for Being Asian

A student at Indiana University at Bloomington was stabbed several times in the head last week while riding a local bus, NPR reported.

The suspect, who is 56, told police she stabbed the victim because she was “Chinese,” adding that she “would be one less person to blow up our country,” according to an affidavit shared with NPR.

Indiana University officials did not identify the student except to say she was from Carmel, a city north of Indianapolis.

“This has been a very traumatic experience for our Asian community,” said Melanie Castillo-Cullather, director of IU’s Asian Culture Center. “We will never forget this.”