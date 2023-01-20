SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Yale Softens Mental Health Policies for Students

By

Susan H. Greenberg
January 20, 2023

Yale University has made major changes to its medical leave policy that will allow students struggling with mental health problems to take time off—rather than withdraw—and to return to campus when they’re ready, without reapplying, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Yale has come under fire in recent months for what students suffering from psychological distress have described as callous treatment. Students and alumni sued the university last fall, alleging that Yale officials pressured students experiencing suicidal ideation to withdraw or risk being kicked out. They also had to reapply to be allowed to resume their studies.

By allowing Yale students to take a leave of absence for a mental health crisis instead of forcing them to withdraw, the new policy ensures that they have continued access to health insurance through the university, the Post reported. Students are also allowed to be on campus—which they were not under the old policy—meaning they can hold campus jobs, meet with career advisers and use the library, among other things.

With rates of anxiety and depression continuing to increase among college students, the change reflects a shift in campus thinking about mental illness not as a security threat to be eliminated but as a disability that requires accommodation.

Dean of Yale College Pericles Lewis told the Post that Yale wants “to make clear to students their first priority in dealing with mental health problems should be mental health. And obviously we want people to be able to continue their education.”

He added that the goal of the policy change was to “make it seamless for people to be able to return” and to avoid treating students taking a mental health leave the same way as those on leave for disciplinary violations.

Share Article

Susan H. Greenberg

Susan H. Greenberg is a senior editor at Inside Higher Ed. A career journalist and educator, she joined the publication in August 2021 after eight years in Vermont, where she freelanced and taught writing at Middlebury College and Champlain College. Prior to that, she spent 22 years writing and editing for Newsweek magazine, where she covered everything from international affairs to arts and culture. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, and River Teeth, among others. She has taught English and journalism at Phillips Academy, where she served as an advisor to the student newspaper. She holds a B.A. in English from Brown University and an M.S. in journalism from Columbia. The mother of three nearly adult children, she is very much enjoying her newly empty nest.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A white person's hand holding a smartphone showing the TikTok logo.
Students and Experts Agree: TikTok Bans Are Useless
An artist's depiction of a brain from above. On the left side of the brain, straight black-and-white lines suggest technology. On the right, curved lines and colors suggest human creativity.
AI Writing Detection: A Losing Battle Worth Fighting
Kenneth Roth, a middle-aged white man with gray hair and glasses.
Harvard Backtracks on Fellowship Award

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Yale Softens Mental Health Policies for Students

Florida Bars AP Course in African American Studies

Student Loan Servicer Lays Off 500 Employees

‘Free’ Online Program at Central State Shutters Amid Controversy

Delaware State Students Protest Campus Police

New Report Outlines Another Way of Gauging Higher Ed’s Value

Back to Top
 