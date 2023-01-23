SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Virginia Gets $100M Gift for Biotechnology Institute
January 23, 2023
The University of Virginia announced a $100 million gift for a biotechnology institute, which will be named for Paul and Diane Manning, the donors.
The institute will also be supported by $50 million from the Commonwealth of Virginia and $150 million from the university.
