UC Davis Professor Fired for Sexual Assault
January 23, 2023
The University of California Board of Regents on Thursday fired Ting Guo, a professor at the Davis campus.
A campus investigation found that he had sexually assaulted a high school student who was working in his laboratory. Guo has been on leave since the investigation was launched in 2021.
