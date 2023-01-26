SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

A ‘Wearable’ Monitors Health Without a Battery: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
January 26, 2023

Today on the Academic Minute: Rahim Esfandyar-Pour, assistant professor of electrical engineering and computer science and biomedical engineering at the University of California, Irvine, explores one way to make wearable tech more accessible. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

