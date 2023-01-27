SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Education Dept. Settles Pregnancy Issues at Troy U

By

Scott Jaschik
January 27, 2023

The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights has resolved a complaint about the way Troy University, in Alabama, handled a student’s pregnancy.

The student complained that when she “became unable to fit into a classroom desk due to her pregnancy, she requested a table for one of her classes, but never received one. She also was penalized in a class for poor attendance and received a failing grade in another class because she was denied the ability to make up work.” The university blamed Troy’s response on poor guidelines at the university and poor training on those guidelines.

The complaint will be resolved by giving the student revised grades and by improved training and clear policies on pregnancy.

“I thank Troy University for addressing the pregnancy-related needs of the student who came to OCR for help and for ensuring that, going forward, it will provide pregnant students equal access to the university’s courses and other offerings,” said Catherine E. Lhamon, assistant secretary for civil rights.

Scott Jaschik

