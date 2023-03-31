Live Updates Fla. Professors Will Face Posttenure Review Every 5 Years

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Arkansas Higher Education Director Ousted

By

Jaime Adame
March 31, 2023

The director of the state Division of Higher Education in Arkansas was unexpectedly let go on Tuesday, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Maria Markham led the state agency for six and a half years. She told the Democrat-Gazette that she received the news of her firing in a phone call with the governor’s office, and no reason was given for why she was out of the job.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Republican, took over as governor in January and has championed major K-12 education changes that include boosting entry-level teacher pay and a prohibition on ideological “indoctrination.” As governor-elect, she announced her pick of Jacob Oliva, a Florida education official, to serve as the state’s education secretary and to help with “bold reforms.”

Markham, formerly a vice chancellor for academic affairs at an Arkansas community college, told the Democrat-Gazette she understood that a new governor might want to make her own appointments, but she said, “The timing was a surprise, [especially] in the middle of the legislative session.” The state’s previous governor, Asa Hutchinson, also a Republican, appointed Markham as director of the agency.

“The Governor appreciates Dr. Markham’s service as Director of the Division of Higher Education and wishes her well in her future endeavors. We have no personnel announcements at this time,” a spokeswoman for the governor said in a statement.

Share Article

Read more by

Jaime Adame

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Students holding a homemade protest sign, printed on a sheet, that says "Protect DEI! Increase Black enrollment! Defy DeSantis!"
The Silence of Florida’s Presidents
Striking grad student workers hold a white and purple sign announcing the strike.
Michigan Grad Workers Strike
Hacker fishing with unlocked smartphone - stock illustration
The Louisiana Cyberattacks That Weren’t—or Maybe Were?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Student Drag Show Moved to Larger Venue in Tennessee

Number of Hispanic-Serving Institutions Bounces Back

Lindenwood University Buys For-Profit Dorsey College

Arkansas Higher Education Director Ousted

Fla. Professors Will Face Posttenure Review Every 5 Years

Human and Coyote Coexistence in Urban Areas: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 