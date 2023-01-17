-
On Being Seen
The Girl doesn't miss.
The Girl is home for a few more days before heading back to campus for the Spring semester.
A couple of months ago, I agreed to give a virtual presentation to a college in another state. It was on a topic I hadn’t done before, so I accepted the invitation on the theory that a deadline would force me to discover what I think about it. This weekend I was fine-tuning it at the kitchen table when she sat down and asked how it was going.
Me: Pretty well, thanks. You know me, though; I start with something sweeping and theoretical and have to narrow it down.
TG: You like context.
Me: Exactly! Most of what I would offer would seem arbitrary or just strange without context. But too much context and the point gets lost.
TG: People need context and nuance, but they don’t like context and nuance.
Me: Yes! Getting the balance right is hard.
TG: It’s part of your fear of being misunderstood.
(pause)
Reader, it’s a bit unnerving when your 18 year old daughter encapsulates your personality in a sentence. And does it offhandedly.
She’s taking freshman comp this spring. Her professor is in for a treat.
