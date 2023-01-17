  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

On Being Seen

The Girl doesn't miss.

By

Matt Reed
January 17, 2023

 

The Girl is home for a few more days before heading back to campus for the Spring semester.  

 

A couple of months ago, I agreed to give a virtual presentation to a college in another state. It was on a topic I hadn’t done before, so I accepted the invitation on the theory that a deadline would force me to discover what I think about it. This weekend I was fine-tuning it at the kitchen table when she sat down and asked how it was going.

 

Me: Pretty well, thanks.  You know me, though; I start with something sweeping and theoretical and have to narrow it down.

 

TG: You like context.

 

Me: Exactly!  Most of what I would offer would seem arbitrary or just strange without context.  But too much context and the point gets lost.

 

TG: People need context and nuance, but they don’t like context and nuance.

 

Me: Yes! Getting the balance right is hard.

 

TG: It’s part of your fear of being misunderstood.

 

(pause)

 

Reader, it’s a bit unnerving when your 18 year old daughter encapsulates your personality in a sentence.  And does it offhandedly.

 

She’s taking freshman comp this spring.  Her professor is in for a treat.






 

Matt Reed

