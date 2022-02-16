Social-Emotional Learning Can Help College Students Navigate the Pandemic’s Disruptions

Mohandas Gandhi was once asked: “What do you think of Western civilization?” His reply: “I think it would be a good idea.”

That’s precisely what I think about Social-Emotional Learning.

Social-Emotional Learning is all the rage. Its goal: To enhance students’ self-awareness, social awareness, and relationship skills, to help them work effectively in teams, and to strengthen their self-regulatory skills and capacity for responsible decision-making.

It seeks to boost students’ emotional intelligence and empathy, strengthen grit, determination, and persistence, nurture a growth mindset, and cultivate an ability to self-manage emotions.

Sounds good to me.

But Social-Emotional Learning has, not surprisingly, become yet another front in the culture wars.

At first glance, that seems odd since the purpose of Social-Emotional Learning sounds eminently conventional and totally uncontroversial: To promote students’ social, emotional and character development.

But everything is fair game in today’s Kulturkampf, as a Parents' Bill of Rights pressed by Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita makes clear. "SEL programs,” he wrote, “represent a fundamental shift in the role of teachers from educators to therapists and expand the reach of government into domains of the family,

I wholeheartedly disagree. The pandemic has inflicted a heavy emotional toll on students and faculty alike, exacerbating anxiety, grief, loss, and stress, reducing social interactions, and contributing to feelings of disconnection, depression, and despair. Social and Emotional Learning offers one way to support respond to the pandemic’s toll.

But if we at the college level are truly serious about Social-Emotional learning, wouldn’t it make sense to treat emotions in a rigorously academic manner?

In K-12 schools, the goals of Social-Emotional Learning tend to be narrowly instrumental.