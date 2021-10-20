October 20, 2021
- Albertus Magnus College is starting a B.A./B.S. in interdisciplinary studies.
- Franciscan University of Steubenville is starting a B.S. in mechanical engineering.
- Limestone University is starting a bachelor of science in nursing.
- San Francisco State University is starting a B.A. in bilingual journalism.
- Wayne Community College, in North Carolina, is starting an associate degree in artificial intelligence.
- William Peace University launched a bachelor’s degree in esports and gaming administration.
