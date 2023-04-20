You have /5 articles left.
Christopher Dougherty, associate professor of business and former vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty at Chestnut Hill College, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed president of Madonna University, in Michigan.

Sarah Ewing, dean of the Morosky College of Health Professions and Sciences at Gannon University, in Pennsylvania, has been selected as provost and vice president for student experience there.

Aubra Gantt, a clinician and former vice president for academic outreach and student success at Tarrant County College, in Texas, has been appointed chancellor of Southern University at Shreveport, in Louisiana.

Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, interim president of Briar Cliff University, in Iowa, has been named president there on a permanent basis.

Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Troy University, in Alabama, has been appointed president of Northwest Missouri State University.

John Wesley Taylor V, associate director of the Department of Education at the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, has been chosen as president of Andrews University, in Michigan.

