The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit reversed the fraud convictions of two wealthy parents accused of participating in college admissions fraud by conspiring to pay bribes so their children could attend top universities, Reuters reported.

The court ruled in favor of private equity executive John Wilson and former casino executive Gamal Aziz, the first defendants tried.

The court threw out all of Aziz’s convictions and all but one of Wilson’s convictions. The court upheld Wilson’s conviction for filing a false tax return.