two people were killed and five were injured in a shooting just after a high school graduation at Virginia Commonwealth University, NBC News reported.

One of those killed was an 18-year-old man who had just graduated. The other was a 36-year-old man who attended the ceremony.

A suspect in the killings is a 19-year-old man who is in police custody.

On Tuesday evening, Virginia Commonwealth President Michael Rao tweeted: "Graduations should be times of happiness and celebration. Today’s shooting is heart-wrenching and shocking."

