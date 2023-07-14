You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The University of Idaho will not demolish the house where four of its students were killed in November until this October.

Scott Green, president of the university, announced the delay Wednesday.

“We know that every action and decision around this horrific incident is painful and invokes emotions. That is why every decision we have made this far is with the families of the victims and our students in mind,” Green said. “While we look forward to removing this grim reminder of this tragedy, we feel holding until October is the right thing to do.”

Crews began the preliminary work in recent weeks.

Both the prosecution and defense in the upcoming murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of the killings, have said they do not object to the demolition.