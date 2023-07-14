You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The University of Idaho will not demolish the house where four of its students were killed in November until this October.

Scott Green, president of the university, announced the delay Wednesday.

“We know that every action and decision around this horrific incident is painful and invokes emotions. That is why every decision we have made this far is with the families of the victims and our students in mind,” Green said. “While we look forward to removing this grim reminder of this tragedy, we feel holding until October is the right thing to do.”

Crews began the preliminary work in recent weeks.

Both the prosecution and defense in the upcoming murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of the killings, have said they do not object to the demolition.

Most Popular

Next Story

The exterior of UW-Milwaukee at Washington County's campus building
Business Mergers & Collaboration
When Merger or Consolidation Plans Don’t Align

A debate in Wisconsin over the possibility of merging a two-year state institution with a two-year technical college

Written By

Scott Jaschik

More from Quick Takes

Florida governor Ron DeSantis standing in front of a Florida flag and behind a podium with a sign that says "Higher education reform"
Quick Takes
DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Accreditation
A webpage listing for a dorm on a real estate website
Quick Takes
Dorm for Sale, Inquire Online
A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot